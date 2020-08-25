(Clarinda) -- Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert will serve as the county's point person when it comes to COVID-19 reimbursement for county departments.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved naming Grebert the coordinator for all CARES Act and FEMA funding that will come into the county as COVID-19 reimbursement. Earlier this month, Governor Kim Reynolds allocated $125 million of the state's Federal CARES Act money to reimburse county and city governments for COVID-19 expenses. The supervisors are requesting around $191,000 in reimbursement from that fund. Grebert says the county must first apply to have some costs reimbursed through a FEMA Disaster Declaration.
"Before we can collect that CARES money, we have to go through Homeland Security to see what COVID expenses will be covered under the FEMA Disaster Declaration," said Grebert. "If any of our expenses are covered under the FEMA declaration, it'll be a 75-25 split. So we'll have to pay a part of those expenses. If we have expenses that are not covered under the FEMA, that's what the CARES money will go towards."
The state has also set aside $25 million of the $125 million CARES Act allocation to help local governments cover the 25% match required by FEMA. As the point person, Grebert will collect and file all of the appropriate claims for each of the county's departments.
"The deadline of filing for the Homeland Security money is 30 days after the disaster ends," said Grebert. "The disaster hasn't ended yet, as soon as COVID is over, we'll have 30 days from that time to apply for those funds."
Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says having one person serve as the collecting point will help ensure the county is getting reimbursed for every eligible expense during the pandemic.
"We don't want to leave any of these dollars on the table that are rightfully ours and should be coming back to our coffers," said Morris. "We implore to the department heads to cooperate with any requests of information and deadlines. Kris will input it, but the input is laborious. So, our thanks to Kris for taking that on. You really do need department head help. If you have a question or clarification, please cooperate and make it a priority of your office."
Once the application to FEMA is made, Grebert says the process for the county to receive funds will be similar to a 2019 process when the county received money because of flooding.
"They will send a person from FEMA to come down and meet with us," said Grebert. "They will go over all of our expenses and tell us what paperwork they need and what paperwork they don't. The amount of funds that you request will show how many meetings we will have to have over the process. I know in secondary roads we had a number of meetings when we were getting the flood money back. Conservation had three or four meetings too. It's not going to be the same for every department, because expenses are not the same for every department."
Under the proclamation from the governor, local governments can apply for reimbursement for things like medical supplies, PPE, sanitizer, testing supplies or increased payroll costs for public health and safety personnel.