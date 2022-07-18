(Maryville) -- A new chapter begins at Northwest Missouri State University as Dr. Clarence Green takes charge as the interim president.
An East St. Louis native, Green received a bachelor's degree in sociology and a master's degree in higher education leadership, both from Northwest, before obtaining a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri. Green has served as chief of the University Police Department since 1997 and has served in various roles, including most recently as vice president of culture. Previously, Green served as the interim vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion and as the interim vice president of human resources. Green will serve as president for one year, succeeding John Jasinski, whose contract as president was not renewed by the university's Board of Regents earlier this year. Notably, Green will serve as the first black president of Northwest. Green says that does potentially create some expectations.
"I think there's some expectations around diversity, sense of belonging, and perhaps those expectations might not even be fair but I also welcome them," said Green. "Because, throughout my life there has always been expectations that perhaps have been put upon or expected of me that might not have always been fair. But, I would like to think that I've always rose to the occasion and worked with a team to help build those out and have some success."
While he may not permanently be in the role, Green says he is all in on providing the best educational opportunities for students in the upcoming academic year.
"I can't do anything half-pitched, or three-quarters, it's always going to be all of Clarence or probably none, but I don't know what none is," said Green. "Because anything that I accept -- any challenge or opportunity -- I'm going to be all in and I'm all in on this challenge. I don't have interest of seeking this role full time, so I know that there's going to be an end date, and that's why we're focusing on goals really for this academic year."
Green says he and his leadership team intend to release their 2022-23 academic focal points in the coming weeks. However, one focus for Green is continuing to build trust and better communication with various university stakeholders.
"One way in which we're going to try do that this year is more in-person communication," said Green. "Being more visible at key meetings where we have our government associations -- our faculty senate, our staff council, our student senate, RHA. Being there and having a physical presence, as well as having the opportunity to talk about 'what are those focal points that we're trying to accomplish this year, and how do we need you to assist in that."
Green says while the choice by the board of regents to hold on to certain information during the latest transition phase may have had noble purposes, it likely contributed to a tense or non-transparent situation.
Having served in other previous interim roles, Green adds he feels comfortable being able to jump back into his previous job.
"I've developed a little rhythm of how to stay updated on key things that impact all of those areas, and those areas will still report in essentially to me at some point," said Green. "I'll be getting monthly briefings about things that are going on that will keep me plugged in."
Additionally, he hopes to gain more knowledge on the functioning of different facets of the university. Right now, Green says he doesn't anticipate pursuing the president's role permanently, and the university's board of regents is currently searching for a long-term successor.
Green made his comments in an interview with KXCV in Maryville.