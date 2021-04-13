(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District has hired an additional staff member to coordinate the district's growing virtual learning services.
Meeting in regular session late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved the hiring of Denise Green as 6-12 remote learning coordinator for the 2021-22 school year. No stranger to the KMAland education community, Green has served as 7-12 principal in the Clarinda School District since July, 2018. Before that, the Clarinda High graduate was K-12 principal in the South Page School District. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says a second coordinator was necessary as part of the district's remote learning expansion plans.
"We have had a really good experience this year," said Nelson, "and we're really pleased that she's bringing in a skill set that will be really helpful with some of the new software that we will be using. And, she (Green) also has strong technology skills that will bring a lot to the table."
Green joins Kristin Moore, who currently serves as the district's remote learning coordinator, and will shift to the elementary coordinator's spot next school year. Nelson says both coordinators' skill sets compliment each other.
"Kristin Moore has done a fantastic job working with us in this program, and has developed some foundation things that are in place now," she said. "But, as we expand the program, and provide more services, and connect with more with the regular program and the on-line world, it won't be possible for one person to do all that work. So, they will be a really good team to pull together experiences.
"Kristin has a very strong elementary background, while Denise has a strong secondary background. We believe they'll be a really strong team, and pull our night program together," Nelson added.
Though the district has offered in-person learning services throughout the entire school year, about 70 students remain in remote learning.
In other business Monday, the board approved the district's fiscal 2022 budget, with a tax levy of $12.63 per thousand dollars valuation. That's a 22-cent decrease over the current fiscal year's levy, and Nelson says it continues a downward trend in the district's levy over the past few years.
"We're really pleased that we've been able to reduce the levy over the last several years," said Nelson. "It was as high as $15.94 (per thousand) about six years ago. So, we've made some nice progress. A couple things that helped is being very mindful of our spending priorities. In addition to that, valuations of properties make a difference, and enrollment makes a difference, as well."
The board also set the district's calendar for next school year. Key dates include August 23rd as the first day of school, and an ending date of May 26th. Also Monday, the board...
---approved the contracts of John Coltrain as night custodian, and Reagan Whitehill as 9th grade softball coach and William Flowers as assistant softball coach for the 2021 season.
---approved the contracts of Daniel Autry as high school business/technology instructor, and BPA sponsor, and Grant Staats as high school math and high school assistant track coach.
---approved the resignation of Julie Mount as part-time business instructor and middle school girls basketball coach.
---approved Shenandoah High School's graduates for May, 2021--pending all requirements are met.
---approved resolutions to join and participate in the Iowa Local Government Risk Pool.
---approved a signage request for Shenandoah Middle School.
You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson on our "Morning Line" page.