(Shenandoah) -- Officials from Green Plains, Inc. have announced plans for a $50 million expansion to its Shenandoah facility, adding 12 new jobs to the community.
During an earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2022, Green Plains President and CEO Todd Becker announced that the company has picked Shenandoah to be the first site for its Clean Sugar Technology. Patented by Fluid Quip Technologies -- which is owned by Green Plains -- CST produces low-cost dextrose and fructose through a dry milling technique and provides another product that can be produced by the existing facility.
"This will benefit the project development to make Shenandoah our first fully developed biorefinery platform of the future, complete with protein and sugar operations at a dry mill," said Becker. "This 30,000 bushel-per-day grind capacity glucose and dextrose system will be uniquely positioned to add significant value and demonstrate the possibilities for future development of this initiative."
Last month, the Iowa Economic Development authority announced that the project was awarded a $250,000 forgivable loan. Additionally, IEDA has agreed to give a rebate on sales tax for construction of the building and the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association is donating 25 acres of land for the expansion. Despite the incentives, Becker says it was the staff at the Shenandoah location that made it a prime location for the first Clean Sugar expansion.
"Shenandoah is really a special place," said Becker. "Obviously, it's one of our best and most profitable plants as a standalone plant. It's the first place we had high-protein and it's performing very well. It performs at-rate almost every operating day, and we see yields and proteins under our control amount in terms of pressing higher yields and managing our protein levels. So we've had a lot of learning there. We have a great operating staff that is really ready for new technologies now."
SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell says the announcement is a positive one for the city and could lead to more projects associated with Clean Sugar Technology.
"We've got a great staff out here and the city has always been very supportive of Green Plains," said Connell. "This project will be about a $50 million construction project. There will be 12 jobs with it. We're obviously excited about that, but we're also very excited about the potential for downstream partners that would locate in Shenandoah and use products from the Clean Sugar Technology for additional products."
The expansion is just the latest addition to the facility since it first went online in 2007. In addition to producing ethanol, the facility produces a high-protein product that can be used in fish and other animal feed. Becker says Shenandoah is serving as a model of what the company hopes other campuses will look like.
"What we want to show is the future, and the future is going to be what Shenandoah will look like, which is a combination of all of the technologies and all of the IP that we have," said Becker. "There's also an opportunity for co-location as well. We've been talking to potential co-location partners of doing over-the-fence opportunities and Shenandoah is very unique from a workforce standpoint, as well as where it's located from a rail and a transport standpoint."
Connell says the growth and diversification by Green Plains shows the company's commitment to its Shenandoah location.
"We have a high-protein project out here, we have an aquaculture project out here and now we have Clean Sugar," said Connell. "We're excited that Green Plains continues to grow. It's just amazing the diversification that Green Plains has with their company. We're looking forward to other projects in the future."
Plans currently call for the company to break ground on the expansion in late summer or early fall with the goal of being operational by the middle part of next year.