(Shenandoah) -- Officials with Green Plains, Inc. have broken ground on a $50 million expansion to its Shenandoah facility.
During an earnings conference call for the third quarter of 2022 Thursday, Green Plains CEO and President Todd Becker announced the progress on the company's first site for Clean Sugar Technology, or CST, patented by the Green Plains-owned Fluid Quip Technologies. CST produces low-cost dextrose and fructose through a dry milling technique and provides another product that the existing facility can produce. In Shenandoah, the project is estimated to add 12 new jobs. Even in the early stages, Becker says the installation is already generating interest.
"This installation is already generating interest from multiple potential partners and customers who share our vision to build a low carbon footprint bio-campus to produce lower carbon ingredients," said Becker. "We remain confident in the role of CST after we prove to the market that we can this product at scale and in spec."
Becker says the new facility is designed to produce more than 200 million pounds and up to 500 million with additional capital deployment. He also touted the technology's versatility, particularly given the demand for dextrose.
"This plant will be able to make refined and unrefined 43, 63, and 95-dextrose products for use in food, chemicals, synthetic biology, and industrial production processes," Becker explained. "To give you an example, if we had capacity online today, the equivalent margin based on today's dextrose pricing, would be approaching $1 per gallon, or in bushel terms, almost $3 a bushel."
The expansion is just the latest addition to the facility since it first went online in 2007. In addition to producing ethanol, the facility produces a high-protein product that can be used in fish and other animal feed.
"Our developing bio-campus in southwest Iowa has long been a showcase plant for us with our first MSC facility, aqua lab, and now our first commercial-scaled dextrose facility under construction," said Becker.
As of Thursday, two other MSC plants have been commissioned in Mount Vernon, Indiana, and Obion, Tennessee. Plans call for the company to have the clean sugar technology operational in Shenandoah by the middle part of next year.