(Shenandoah) -- New developments regarding a major KMAland industry take center stage at next month's Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's annual meeting.
Reservations are being accepted for the banquet July 14 at the Waterfalls Event Center in Farragut. Todd Becker, president and CEO of Green Plains for the past 15 years, is this year's guest speaker. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell says Becker will update attendees on two major projects taking place at Green Plain's Shenandoah facility. Connell says the first involves the company's "aquaculture" project.
"Todd has started a total transformation plan," said Connell, "as they move away from what I could call commodity processing. And now, they're focusing on high-quality, high-margin renewable sustainable products and feedstocks. For the last two years, they've been producing a high-protein product that can compete with actual fish meal that at about an upper 50-low 60% protein. As a result of that, there's a huge aquaculture project out at Green Plains.
"They just signed an agreement with a company called Riverance. It's out of Idaho, and they'll be producing trout and salmon feeds for this group," he added.
Connell says the second project is Green Plains' $50 million expansion encompassing its new clean sugar technology facility.
"They will take probably 25 to 30% of the corn that goes today for ethanol," said Connell, "and they'll use a dry mill process--a patented process put together by Fluid Quip Technologies--a company that Green Plains owns--and produce a clean sugar product called dextrose."
Connell says the clean sugar project has SCIA's full support.
"We're excited about the opportunities and contacts we've had about downstream partners being a part of this clean sugar project," he said. "We gifted Green Plains 25 acres, and we expect those 25 acres to be full with additional companies using dextrose as their base product."
Connell adds there's a reason why Farragut is the site for this year's meeting.
"A lot of our economic development is in Fremont County," said Connell. "Green Plains and Pella are two of our biggest examples. Fremont County contracts with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association for economic development. This year, we decided it would be a good opportunity to have the event at the Waterfalls Event Center in Farragut."
Both the Waterfalls and the Sanctuary--caterers for this year's banquet--are SCIA members. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the meal served at 6:30. Reservations are requested by calling SCIA's offices at 712-246-3455 or emailing chamber@sciaiowa.com. Dinner choices are Rosemary butter chicken or smothered Salisbury steak. You can hear the full interview with Gregg Connell here: