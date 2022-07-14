(Farragut) -- Shenandoah is ground zero for a revolution in the biofuels industry.
That's according to Todd Becker, chief executive officer and director of Green Plains, Incorporated, who served as guest speaker at the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's Annual Meeting at the Waterfalls Event Center in Farragut Thursday evening. Becker praised Shenandoah for its support in the company's continued growth since opening its facility in the community in 2008. He recalled how his company spent $100 million in constructing the original ethanol plant in 2008, with an initial workforce of 36 people under a $2.5 million payroll. Since then, Green Plains has invested another $60 million in expanding the Shenandoah plant, which now totals 60 employees and a payroll of $5 million. Becker says the relationship with SCIA, coupled with support from state and lawmakers and the Iowa Economic Development Authority, have boosted the company's operations.
"Whenever we want to do something new, we say, 'where are going to build it? We're going to build it in Shenandoah if we can,'" said Becker. "That's where we start, and that's where we end."
Becker outlined plans for the Shenandoah plant's latest expansion--a $50 million clean sugar facility producing low-cost dextrose and fructose. Using a dry milling technique patented by Fluid Quip Technologies--which is owned by Green Plains--he says the "Shenandoah biocampus" will produce a variety of new products--including jet fuel.
"Sustainable aviation fuel out of ethanol or alcohol is coming in our future," he said. "I'll bet you that in the next 10 years, we'll be flying in airplanes that contain jet fuel made from alcohol right here in Shenandoah--I absolutely believe that. Sixty-percent protein that we're producing, renewable low-carbon corn oil that we get out of the kernel, making dextrose and glucose into renewable chemicals and other products that we're going to do with our clean sugar through innovative technologies, are all going to be part of what I call 'the Shenandoah experience.'"
In addition to attracting investors "in the trillions of dollars," Becker says the new facility will create high-paying jobs luring young people back to the community.
"We're attracting college graduates again," said Becker. "We're attracting (graduates) with engineering degrees, with technology degrees, with biology degrees into high-paying jobs. And, they're all going to be available in your local community. For me, that's really exciting, because we lost a lot of kids to the big cities. And, they're coming back because we can offer them amazing opportunities."
SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell says Shenandoah faced competition from other communities for the clean sugar facility. And, he credited Becker with the decision to expand Shenandoah's plant. Connell says that decision will change Shenandoah forever.
"All the correspondence that I get from Green Plans concerning any potential prospects for Shenandoah doesn't just say Shenandoah," said Shenandoah. "They always mention the Shenandoah biocampus. So, in southwest Iowa, in the ruralest of rural America, did you ever think that we would be sitting here talking about a biocampus in our community?"
Other highlights of Thursday night's banquet included the awarding of this year's Ag Future of America scholarships to Shenandoah High School's George Martin and Evan Holmes, and Essex High Schools' Riley Jensen. Also, Shenandoah High School Ag Instructor Sarah F. Martin received the 2022 Friend of Agriculture Award.