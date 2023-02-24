(Omaha) -- Officials with Green Plains have announced a partnership to develop a new sustainable aviation fuel.
During its fourth-quarter earnings call this month, Green Plains CEO Todd Becker announced the joint venture -- Blue Blade Energy -- between Tallgrass, the U.S. Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and United Airlines aimed at progressing a new alcohol-to-jet technology. PNNL developed the technology that uses non-petroleum feedstock that could offer up to 85% lower lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions. Becker says the new sustainable fuel could be a game changer for the ethanol industry.
"United's offtake for this product demonstrates the urgency of developing pathways to decarbonize aviation fuel," said Becker. "We believe the use of decarbonized ethanol as a low-carbon feedstock, which Green Plains has a supply agreement into the joint venture as well, could be transformational, not only for our company and our shareholders, but also for the whole industry."
Officials with the three companies project the agreement could provide enough fuel to fly more than 50,000 flights annually between United's hub airports in Chicago and Denver, pending the removal of regulations that require sustainable aviation fuels to be blended with standard jet fuel.
Becker says the new technology re-instills confidence in the long-term value of the biorefinery platform.
"Today, the fundamentals of our base ethanol business remain challenged, yet as we all have seen, things move quickly on our margin structures," he said. "We remain open to the forward margin as there has not been real opportunities to hedge forward. There are times I feel like a broken record, which is why our technology transformation is more important than ever."
United has also agreed to purchase up to 2.7 billion gallons of SAF produced from the venture. Becker says the new SAF technology simplifies the decarbonization of the alcohol -- or catalyst -- in the product.
"The traditional SAF alcohol to jet technologies is a four-step to a five-step process, and it's breaking the carbon chain, the double bond between carbon and carbon. And that's the difference. It's ethanol ethylene and then ethylene through the traditional steps of alcohol to jet," Becker explained. "What's different about this technology. It's a three-step process, and it's a double bond between carbon and oxygen, which is much easier to break and that's what the catalyst really sets us up for."
He adds the new initiative could give the ethanol industry back some pricing power through decarbonization efforts giving the product more value. However, Becker says for that to happen, the focus remains on decarbonization practices.
"We're still focusing on the measurement of that carbon. When you start in your carbon scoring under greed, which is somewhere between kind of 50 and 60 for most of the industry, you drop 30 off as soon as you sequester the carbon, whether it's going to be direct inject in a pipeline or other areas," said Becker. "Then from there, another five to 10 points just on combined heat and power alone before you even start to think about the aspects of what happens on the farm and even the seed that you plant."
The joint venture is expected to construct a pilot facility in 2024, followed by a full-scale facility that could begin commercial operations by 2028.