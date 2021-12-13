(Shenandoah) -- Another KMAland ethanol plant has joined a statewide effort to protect a species of butterfly.
The Green Plains plant in Shenandoah announced last month that they would begin planning and constructing a monarch fueling station on the plant's property. The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association started the initiative in December 2017 to help re-establish the monarch butterfly population. Green Plains Shenandoah general manager Cory Scamman says the monarch butterflies are close to endangerment.
"Currently, they're close to the endangered species list and they are a very important pollinator for the environment," Scamman said. "So we just thought building something for them to come to and do their thing while they're traveling, and helping the environment, kind of tied in with the new direction the company is going with environmental sustainability."
Monarch fueling stations are present at several ethanol plants around Iowa, including Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy in Council Bluffs, through the partnership with the IRFA. The stations are designed to provide many plants, including milkweed, for the monarchs to use and pollinate.
Scamman says the results and effects of the fueling stations take nearly three years to develop.
"So the first year is just kind of getting it established and keeping it mowed down, the second year it obviously gets more established and you're still kind of mowing it down but it gets a little taller and fuller," Scamman said. "And then year three is when the action is suppose to start taking place, and then it's kind of year in and year out as long as it's maintained properly."
Scamman says biofuel producers partnering with an environmental project makes sense.
"You know the ethanol side of what plants do is a renewable sources, it's sustainable and that just ties in with the butterflies, because again they're on the brink of being on the endangered species list," Scamman said. "So just being able to sustain that species, and helping the environment, because they are a very important pollinator for the environment."
While exact plans are still in the works, Scamman says the plant intends to clear and construct a roughly one-to-two acre monarch fueling station on the plant property.
In December 2020, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services determined the Monarch Butterfly deserved consideration for the endangered species list but will continue to monitor the species' population yearly. For more information on the Monarch Fueling Station project, contact the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association at info@IowaRFA.org or 515-252-6249.