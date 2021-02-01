(Clarinda) — Clarinda School Board officials have approved the resignation of the district’s high school principal.
Denise Green’s resignation is effective at the end of this school year and was approved by the board unanimously in a special meeting Monday afternoon. A Clarinda High School graduate, Green took over the principal job in Clarinda in July 2018 after serving as K-12 principal in the South Page School District.
Green inherited the post from Teresa Nook, who resigned in July 2017. The board held no discussion regarding the reasoning for Green’s departure nor did they outline a plan to fill the position.
In other business, the board approved the district’s at-risk/drop out prevention plan for 2020-21.