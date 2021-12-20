(Des Moines) -- The United States Department of Agriculture has invested in the biofuels industry to the tune of $800 million.
Through the new Biofuel Producer Program, USDA Director of Rural Development for Iowa Theresa Greenfield says the USDA has announced an investment to help the biofuels industry and rural Americans recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Greenfield says the dollars are made possible through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act, and will help restore renewable fuel markets.
"The program is designed to provide some economic relief, $800 million actually, to our biofuels producers and help them restore their renewable fuel markets that were affected by the pandemic," Greenfield said. "These dollars were activated by the CARES Act and they are going to be available through this program and the USDA Rural Development Department specifically."
Greenfield says the USDA will invest most of the $800 million in direct payments to biofuel producers.
"$700 million of it will be direct payments to our biofuel producers," Greenfield said. "That program and the ability to apply has already started, and folks should contact USDA Rural Development to begin that process."
In a press release, the USDA states making payments to biofuels producers will help create and maintain more viable markets for products that supply biofuels production, such as corn, soybeans, or biomass.
However, Greenfield says the amount of money given to each producer is based on their market loss volume in 2020.
"And that's calculated by the amount of fuel produced in 2020 in comparison to 2019," Greenfield explained. "So again these dollars are really being invested through the CARES Act to help restore those renewable fuel markets affected by the pandemic and support our biofuels producers across the country."
Greenfield says the remainder of the $800 million has been made available in grants.
"Another $100 million, so $700 million direct relief to our biofuels producers, then another $100 million is available in new funds as grants for our biofuels infrastructure," Greenfield said. "So that's blender pumps for example, that will ensure that the consumer will be able to make that choice to use a biofuel at the pump, so we're excited about those dollars too."
The application deadline for the Biofuels Producer Program is February 11th, 2022, while an official application window for grants has yet to be announced. For more information on both programs, visit the USDA Rural Development website, or call the Iowa offices at 515-284-4663.