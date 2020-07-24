(Des Moines) -- Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield of Des Moines says she would like to see Congress extend the extra unemployment payments that have been going out during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawmakers are in Washington, D.C. this week working out the details of another round of COVID-19 relief. As part of the CARES Act in March, Congress added an $600 per week to unemployment payments -- which is slated to run out this week. Greenfield -- who is running against Republican Incumbent Joni Ernst -- says the expanded unemployment is crucial for those who have lost jobs during the pandemic.
"I particularly want to make sure that our essential workers are getting the help that they need," said Greenfield. "I believe the way to do that is to extend the expanded unemployment insurance benefits that expire this week. We need more direct payments to workers. We need to expand paid sick leave to all of our workers. Folks shouldn't have to choose between going to work sick or staying home and take care of themselves or their family and maybe lose a paycheck or lose their job."
Greenfield says Iowa businesses have also benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program, which gave forgivable loans to businesses in order to cover payroll, rent, utility and other expenses. Greenfield says she would like to see a second-round of PPP.
"That's been a success," said Greenfield. "I've been out visiting with some small businesses around the state and it really has helped them keep the lights on. But most of them still, their cash flow is way down and they really will need another round of the Paycheck Protection Program."
Earlier this month, Greenfield unveiled her "Small Towns, Bigger Paychecks" plan to help pull businesses through the pandemic. Specifically, Greenfield says the plan targets small businesses and their need for more investment.
"Primarily, I want to make sure that we have access to credit and capital for our small businesses to grow," said Greenfield. "Anywhere from microloans to larger loans. We need to cut the red tape to get access to that kind of capital."
Greenfield says her plan also calls for an investment in the workforce, which would include debt-free community college and skills training.
"After I graduated from high school during the farm crisis, I went to Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville," said Greenfield. "I got a job at Pizza Hut, and I was able to pay my rent, pay my tuition, buy my books and get a beer on Friday night. I came out of that first year debt-free and got on my way to building a career. For so many students, that's not possible. We need to make that investment into our workforce. Once they gain skills, they'll go out and start their own small businesses and stay in their hometowns or move back and rebuild their hometowns."
Greenfield adds that a robust investment is also needed in Iowa's infrastructure, including roads, bridges and high-speed broadband to boost economic viability. Greenfield was a guest on KMA's Morning Line Program Friday. You can hear the full interview with Greenfield below.