(Clarinda-Shenandoah) -- Some significant renovations and expansions at two KMAland hospitals have been underway, financially thanks to funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
Iowa USDA Rural Development Director Theresa Greenfield and other officials with the USDA made the rounds through southwest Iowa last week, including stops in Atlantic, Lewis, Sidney, Shenandoah, and the Clarinda Regional Health Center's community open house last week. CRHC received $9.5 million in 2020 to construct a new physical therapy facility, a second surgery suite, new pharmacy space, and other hospital renovations primarily through the USDA Rural Development's Community Facilities Guaranteed Loan Program. Greenfield tells KMA News the funding source has been a catalyst in assisting rural communities.
"Those dollars both loans and grants that are invested into hospitals, libraries, streets, and firetrucks," said Greenfield. "So if you drove on the new street coming here to the hospital, that was a USDA funded street, and the Clarinda Fire Department has a loan and a grant, very significant, for the new aerial truck. Those are the basics that we do all the time."
Additionally, the Shenandoah Medical Center received $7 million through the agency's Community Facilities Direct Loan and Guaranteed Loan program. However, with the American Rescue Plan Act, Greenfield says CRHC received $1 million as an Emergency Rural Health Care Grant.
"It'll be used for equipment that they need to provide essential services and Shenandoah is the same, they had a $1 million Emergency Rural Health Care Grant," Greenfield explained. "I think it's really important for people to know that when the Biden-Harris Administration talk about 'rebuilding rural America,' this is what they mean. These kinds of investments that help our communities be vibrant, be strong places to, live, work, play, and raise a family."
CRHC previously received a $50,000 grant for surgical equipment in 2021, while SMC also received a similar amount for mammographic equipment in 2019 and 2021 for a new ambulance. The funds came through the USDA's Community Facility Disaster Grant program, now replaced by the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants.
Given the rural location of the communities, Greenfield says offering adequate services for residents is critical.
"With all this type of healthcare, people would have to travel to Omaha or even further to get the care they need," Greenfield emphasized. "We know, and it's part of our mission, to make sure we're investing in these types of facilities -- healthcare, safety, libraries, etc -- so that folks can have strong communities."
Greenfield made her comments in an interview during CRHC's community open house Wednesday. To learn more about the various Iowa USDA Rural Development programs, visit www.rd.usda.gov/ia.