(Des Moines) -- West Des Moines real estate developer Theresa Greenfield has captured the Democratic nomination in the race for one of Iowa's U.S. Senate seats.
Greenfield easily won the five-person race, nearly doubling her next closest opponent -- retired Navy Admiral Michael Franken. In a video message to supporters following the win, Greenfield turned her attention to her general election opponent Incumbent Joni Ernst.
"She promised to be independent and different and she said she would make 'em squeal," said Greenfield. "Instead, Washington is more corrupt and broken today. Senator Ernst has taken $1.9 million in corporate PAC donations and puts those corporate PAC donors ahead of us. I'm not taking one dime of corporate PAC money. I'm running to do a job, and that job is to put Iowa first."
Greenfield underscored the significance of the election for the state.
"The challenges we're facing as a state and a country right now are some of the most consequential of our lifetime," said Greenfield. "Tens of thousands of Iowans are sick or out of work. Our small businesses are worried about keeping the lights on and many have closed. Our farmers are struggling to pay the bills. Iowans are being gouged for prescription drug prices. And rural hospitals are struggling to stay open. This past week has been a reminder of how much injustice still exists in our black and brown communities in Iowa and across this country."
Ernst was unchallenged for the GOP nomination in her first reelection bid. The Red Oak Republican released her own video message Tuesday night, saying she wants to continue working for the people of Iowa.
"The president has called me relentless as I fight for the things that matter most to Iowans," said Ernst. "I will continue to be your relentless fighter in the United States Senate. I appreciate your support, and we are going to drive on to the general election. We are going to turn Iowa red. No doubt about it. And we can do that with your support."
Indianola Attorney Kimberly Graham finished third in the Democratic primary race, while Eddie Mauro and Cal Woods finished fourth and fifth, respectively.