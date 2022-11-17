(Clarinda) -- Clarinda officials bent Iowa Governor Adam Gregg's ear on a number of fronts earlier this week.
Gregg was in the community late Wednesday to tour a downtown apartment renovation project on the upper floor of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce's offices at 115 East Main Street. Proceeds from a $200,000 Iowa Economic Development Authority Downtown Housing grant made the project possible. During the lieutenant governor's visit, city officials took the opportunity to voice concerns regarding difficulties in securing grant money for improving high speed internet services in the community. Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill told Gregg the city has experienced roadblocks when it comes to grant writing process.
"We have the jobs available in the community," said Hill. "We just need to make sure we keep our workforce here, try to entice our young people to stay, and to give them an opportunity to have a nice place to stay, and the internet. You can live anywhere in this country now if you have good connections to the outside world. That's what we're really trying to push forward."
Gregg tells KMA News it was important to receive feedback from Clarinda officials regarding broadband project funding.
"They shared some challenges with the structure of some of the broadband grant programs," said Gregg, "and some of the unserved areas that have prioritized, and expressed the need for some investment in the communities that do have serve, but would like to expand that service, and make it faster. That's very helpful feedback that I can take back to the governor and to our team, to think about how we structure grant programs in the future."
On another topic, city officials expressed the desire to participate in a partnership in a prison industries program, similar to that in place at the Newton Correctional Facility, where offenders are trained in housing construction skills. Housing units constructed by the inmates are then sold in the community. Gregg says it's a positive program for a number of reasons.
"Number one, it helps us with our workforce needs," he said, "because we're training people newly in skills that are needed all across our state, and in our economy. Second of all, that skill training is going to offenders--folks who have fallen into a life of crime, and have found themselves incarcerated, but want to improve themselves, and not find themselves in that situation again. By having skills, by having these types of abilities, it makes it far less likely they're going to recidivate. So, it improves our public safety."
Gregg adds the program also meets local housing needs, making it a "win-win-win" on all fronts. The lieutenant governor hopes Clarinda may participate in the program in the future.