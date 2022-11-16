(Clarinda) -- Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg is praising Clarinda officials for what some call "a golden moment" for the downtown area.
Gregg stopped in Clarinda late Wednesday morning as part of swing through southwest Iowa to gauge the progress of a housing renovation project. Work continues on the renovation of the upper floor of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce office's at 115 East Main Street into two 1,300 square-foot apartment units. Proceeds from a $200,000 Iowa Economic Development Authority Downtown Housing grant made the project possible. Gregg tells KMA News the downtown housing grant program drives investment in rural communities.
"We have such nice rural main streets, rural downtowns, town squares," said Gregg, "but what sometimes happens is that those buildings fall into disrepair, maybe get dilapidated. I find it especially encouraging to see that investment in these small town main streets, and it also helps solves problems with housing stock by getting more housing in the marketplace."
When completed, each apartment unit will feature two bedrooms and one bath with an open design concept for the kitchen/living room space. Other amenities include kitchen appliances, a washer and dryer, as well as access to high-speed internet. Gregg believes the apartments will entice younger people to locate in the downtown area.
"There's two quality units that will be made available here in the near future," said Gregg. "They'll be rental units, which I think is a helpful thing in rural communities. I think it helps to particularly recruit young people who want to try out a community, but would be nervous in signing a 30-year mortgage anywhere. I think to have some rental units in the marketplace is very, very helpful."
Gregg says the units also offer other enticements.
"One of the units has a view overlooking the town square," said Gregg, "and a beautiful view of the courthouse, and huge windows. That will be quite an asset. I can imagine people really enjoying the ability to have a cup of coffee, and look outside, and see what's going on downtown. I see the Christmas lights out there that I'm sure will be lit up in the near future, and I can imagine a future tenant having a beautiful view of a lit-up downtown that will be picture-perfect, and fit for a postcard."
The upstairs apartment project follows other recent downtown renovations, such as the comprehensive facade improvement project completed in 2019, construction of the new Bank Iowa building and renovation of the old Bank Iowa building into a new location for City Hall and the Clarinda Economic Development Association's offices. In addition to his Clarinda stop, Gregg also toured Excel Engineering in Mount Ayr and the Red Oak Greenhouse.