(Gretna) -- An up-and-coming artist from Gretna, Neb., is making a splash on the country music scene.
Tyler Anthony started fulfilling his musical potential at a young age, using his talents in various mediums before deciding to transition to a full-time musician.
“I’ve been doing music my whole life,” Anthony said. “I did a lot of musicals, showtunes, choir and I’ve been playing guitar my whole life. I was really influenced by those things so I went to college for music, but I decided I didn’t like being far away from home and I wanted to do music full time and go for it. Going into my third semester of college I told my parents, ‘I wanna quit college and pursue music.’”
Upon dropping out of college, Anthony assembled a band which played local venues to earn enough money in order to eventually record an album, which debuted this year.
The album is titled, What Are You Waiting For?
“It was a lot of work prepping,” Anthony said. “Making sure we had the music there and the musicians were ready. Making sure I have my engineer, I have my masters picked out. Any sort of detail, you wanna make sure that’s done, because you’re paying for the time. There’s a lot of money I saved up to do this and then I told my band ‘hey, I'm gonna pay for you guys to come do this and I want you to be a part of it and let’s not try to mess this up.”
Country music is notoriously one of the most difficult genres to find success, but Anthony has taken advantage of big opportunities when they arise. Most notably, Anthony and his band were invited to play at the Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony in Nashville; a show headlined by Dolly Parton.
Parton is a member of the early generation of American country music, a cohort from which Anthony draws heavy influence.
“I get a lot of influence from [Johnny] Cash, Willy [Nelson], Waylon [Jennings], all those guys,” Anthony said. “I hate putting genres on things. I don’t wanna say I’m outlaw, reddirt or Midwest, whatever you call it. We put all those terms on us, I think. We definitely have influence from old styles and at our shows we do play majority ‘older style’ songs and then the original songs that I’ve written are gonna fit that older style with maybe a little bit of a pop feel.”
Anthony’s album is streaming on all music platforms and he is performing at Doosky’s in Kingsley, Iowa, August 19 and at Vala's Pumpkin Patch in Gretna, Neb., September 16.
Listen to the full interview with Anthony below.