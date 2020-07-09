(Red Oak) -- Red Oak fire officials say a malfunctioning grill sparked a house fire Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters were dispatched to 1002 Eastern Avenue in Red Oak shortly before 4:30 p.m. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce tells KMA News fire was visible on the rear portion of the residence upon firefighters arrival.
"The individual had started the grill, went inside, and was preparing some food, and didn't realize the back of their house was on fire," said Bruce. "A neighbor had heard what they reported as a small explosion, looked out, noticed the back of the house on fire, alerted 911, and was able to alert the occupant to the house, as well."
Bruce says the fire was quickly contained.
"Law enforcement and firefighters arrived, and were able to contain the fire to just the exterior rear of the house," he said. "We're estimating somewhere around $10-15,000 damage. But, the house is still habitable. Utilities did not have to be cut. There were no injuries, thankfully, to any of the responders, or to the resident, or to any of the neighbors who came out to help."
Bruce says an investigation determined a mechanical failure to the grill's mechanism was the fire's source.
"We are looking at the grill as far as if there was a regulator malfunction," said Bruce, "or, some type of mechanical malfunction with the grill. But, the grill was also in close proximity to the house, so, of course, the fire didn't have far to go to work itself up along the back side of the house, and up towards the south area."
The chief credits the neighbor's awareness in preventing a more extensive fire.
"We're very thankful that the neighbor was attentive enough to be paying attention to what was going on," he said, "take the time to investigate what they had heard, and made that quick notification, because that makes a world a difference between a devastating fire, and something we can get to quickly, and get it resolved."
Firefighters were at the scene for almost an hour. Red Oak Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, MidAmerican Utilities and Montgomery County Communications assisted the fire department at the scene.