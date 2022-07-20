(Griswold) -- Money and manpower are needed for a proposed child care center in Griswold.
Public fundraising efforts for a proposed 8,800 square-foot facility were announced at a press conference at the Griswold Community Center Wednesday morning. Officials with the Noble Initiative Foundation--the organization spearheading the project--say $2.3 million must be raised for the facility, which would accommodate children ages six weeks-to-4 years old, including a separate area for before and afterschool care for elementary age kids. Approximately $1.6 million has been raised thus far through various grants and private sources. Jared Wyman is the foundation's president. Wyman says access to quality child care is an issue across rural America--and Griswold is no exception....
"According to a survey distributed to the greater Griswold area in 2018," said Wyman, "84 children in our area under the age of 4 need child care. Thirty-five percent of families don't have adequate child care, and 75% of households miss work due to disruptions in child care services. Forty-three percent of households turn down a promotion, or expanded unemployment due to a lack of child care. We currently only have a few in-home child care providers in the area, leaving several families to seek child care out of town."
Karla Wilson chairs the foundation's major divisions and gifts committee. Wilson says finding adequate child care is stressful for parents.
"Whether you have one kid, or two kids, or three or four, it is the most stressful thing you can probably do as a parent," said Wilson. "And, when you have limited options for child care, those stress levels just skyrocket."
Wilson says having a child care center in town keeps children and families in the community.
"There are families that are taking their kids to other communities for daycare," she said. "Then they're staying there, because they don't want to pull their kids away from their friends that they've made, the community that they've made, and another community. So, they open enroll to another town. And, we're losing that as a community."
Holding up to 100 children, the facility would include four classrooms and a half gym. In addition to financial donations, Wyman says volunteers are needed to cover various positions associated with the fundraising efforts.
"We're looking for approximately another 40 volunteers to join us in the coming months," he said, "to help in everything from hosting events to writing thank-yous, helping plan facility furnishings and creating policies, and even hiring staff and soliciting donors. This is an opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds to give back and invest in the community."
Groundbreaking is targeted for this fall, with operations beginning in the summer of 2024. Donations can be mailed to the Noble Initiatives Foundation, P.O. Box 103, Griswold, Iowa, 51535. More information is available from the organization's website and Facebook page. Anyone interesting in volunteering can email griswoldtigerchildcare@gmail.com.