(Griswold) -- Griswold residents are celebrating a new era in child care services this weekend.
Groundbreaking ceremonies take place Saturday morning for the Charles E. Lakin Child Development Center. Activities begin at 10:30 a.m. with a brief presentation at the Griswold Elementary School gym, followed by the actual groundbreaking at the center's site at 20 Madison Street. Plans call for an 8,800 square-foot facility housing nearly 100 children ages six weeks to four years old during the day, with a separate before and after school area for elementary-aged kids. Other amenities include four classrooms and a gym. Fundraising activities were announced last July. Barb Baier is secretary for the Noble Initiative Foundation's board of directors. In a recent interview with KMA News, Barb says volunteers have worked to raise the necessary $2.6 million for the project.
"We have had a fantastic group of volunteers working in the resource committee that have been reaching out to many individuals -- not just in the community, but all across the country who have had connections to Griswold," said Barb. "Asking for them to make investments in our child development center and they have been extremely successful. They still have a list of people and organizations that they're contacting."
Fundraising efforts received a major boost in February, when the Lakin Foundation awarded a $500,000 grant to the project. Steve Baier is a Noble foundation board member. Steve says a survey identified a strong need for child care in Griswold.
"We had 40% of families who either had an adult member not working, passing up promotions, or other advancements in their jobs, because of child care issues," said Steve. "Quite frankly, for some families, it was just easier and cheaper for one of the family members to stay home and care for the kids, rather than be in the workforce."
Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by the fall. More information is available on the organization's website and Facebook page.