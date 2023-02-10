(Griswold) -- Plans for a new child development center in Griswold have received a substantial financial boost.
The Noble Initiatives Foundation announced earlier this week that they had received a $500,000 grant through the Charles E. Lakin Foundation for their ongoing effort to raise nearly $2.6 million for a proposed 8,800-square-foot facility. Steve Baier serves as a board member for the Noble Initiative Foundation. While crews have already begun pouring concrete on site, Baier tells KMA News the donation ensures they have enough funds to complete the construction of the facility, which will be named the Charles E. Lakin Child Development Center of Griswold.
"It also helps us as far as our start-up funding," said Baier. "Because it takes a while in any business operation to 'prime the pump' so to speak and have the financial resources to hire staff and do those types of things that's necessary to get the project underway and in action -- it puts us over that hump."
Plans call for a facility that could house nearly 100 children throughout the day, including those aged six weeks to four years old, and a separate area for before and after school care for elementary-age kids. The facility would also include four classrooms and a gym.
Fundraising efforts for the center went public in July of last year. Barb Baier is the board secretary for the Noble Initiative Foundation. Barb says there has been a strong group of volunteers that have helped raise the necessary funding.
"We have had a fantastic group of volunteers working in the resource committee that have been reaching out to many individuals -- not just in the community, but all across the country who have had connections to Griswold," she said. "Asking for them to make investments in our child development center and they have been extremely successful. They still have a list of people and organizations that they're contacting."
Steve says the Nobles Center Church contributed the original $65,000 to the project before Griswold Communications jumped on with matching funds for what was initially proposed as a building renovation. While the plans changed eventually to build anew, Steve says they identified the need for childcare services through a survey of Griswold residents.
"We had 40% of families who either had an adult member not working, passing up promotions, or other advancements in their jobs, because of child care issues," said Steve. "Quite frankly, for some families, it was just easier and cheaper for one of the family members to stay home and care for the kids, rather than be in the workforce."
He adds that the Charles E. Lakin Foundation fits in well with addressing the critical childcare services needed in rural Iowa and throughout the country.
"The (Charles E.) Lakin Foundation realizes that small communities have an uphill battle to start with and young families in rural communities and small towns have even more challenges," he said. "Because there's not always organized daycare in those communities."
If construction goes smoothly, Baier says the hope is to have the facility up and running by the fall. An official groundbreaking is scheduled for March 25th. More information is available on the organization's website and Facebook page.