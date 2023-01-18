(Griswold) -- Griswold school officials stress it's NOT a done deal--but discussion is underway on a possible four-day school week in the near future.
Preliminary talk over the option took place at Griswold School Board meetings over the past three months. Griswold School Superintendent Dave Henrichs tells KMA News board members set two goals at their November meeting: 1) to develop strategies to attract and retain quality staff, and 2) address issues regarding open enrollment. Currently, approximately 100 students are open enrolling out of the district, while only 30 are open enrolling in.
"Early December, we had a board work session to develop more of a action plan around those goals," said Henrichs. "When we specifically look at the goal dealing with staff retention and recruitment, one of the things the board wanted to look at was a four-day school week, because there's some research that's very favorable to staff members, and that may be a way to help us."
While four-day school weeks are catching on in Missouri, only a few Iowa districts have implemented the alternative schedule. Henrichs presented more information to board members at this month's meeting earlier this week.
"Very quickly, we landed on, 'you know what, if our staff is not in favor of this, or if our parents and students are not, then we're not really sure it's accomplishing what we hope that it might," he said. "So, our next step is actually that--we're going to survey our staff and our parents just to find out their interest level."
Surveys for staff and parents have yet to be developed. Henrichs says the possibility of a four-day week presents multiple considerations.
"There's multiple things that you can do in terms of, you're probably going to have to increase the school day a little bit," said Henrichs, "and then what does that mean? Does that mean more time only in the morning? More time only the afternoon? Some of both? What are we going to do with extracurricular activities that start at 4 o'clock, per se? So, I think people are going to have a hard time really definitively saying yes or no without those details."
If it's approved, Henrichs says the earliest a four-day week would begin is the 2024-25 school year. Henrichs is also superintendent in the Lenox School District, whose board has indicated they're not interested in discussing the four-day option at this time.