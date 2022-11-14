(Corning) -- A Griswold man faces several drug charges following a traffic stop in Adams County over the weekend.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Carl Daniel was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense -- methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver over seven grams, failure to affix a drug stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Daniel's arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Dogwood Avenue and Highway 34 in Corning. During a probable cause search, the Sheriff's Office says deputies located 23 grams of methamphetamine. Authorities say Daniel was also cited for no driver's license and other traffic violations.
Daniel was taken to the Adams County Jail and held on $35,300 bond.