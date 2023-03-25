(Griswold) -- Griswold residents counted down to an event for the ages late Saturday morning.
Griswold preschool students joined VIPs in breaking ground on the Charles E. Lakin Child Development Center. Efforts to build the 8,800 square-foot facility on land next to Griswold Elementary School began with a needs assessment in 2019, and recently met the project's fundraising goal of $2.3 million. Steve Baier is a board member with the Noble Initiative Foundation--the organization spearheading the center's fundraisng efforts. Baier tells KMA News it's exciting for the project to come to fruition.
"As much as having the tangible part of the child development center construction underway," said Baier, "it's also the community coming together, so many people in the community committing time and effort to make this all come true."
When completed, the center will house up to 100 children ages six weeks to four years old during the day, with a separate before and after school area for elementary-aged kids. Other amenities include four classrooms and a gym. Baier says the original needs survey indicated a great need for child care services for the community's workforce.
"That's become a big economic development factor in the community," said Baier, "because one of the critical things in our survey was we had 40% of our families not realizing the economic potential that they could through their employment because of child care constraints. The hope is we'll be able to serve extended hours, some before school and after school care for younger elementary kids, as well."
Fundraising efforts received a big boost in February with a $500,000 donation from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation. In addition to a $65,000 pledge from the Noble United Methodist Church, other donations included $450,000 from the state of Iowa and $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the Cass County Board of Supervisors. Noble Initiative Board President Jared Wyman says fundraising has not been easy at times.
"It's a hard time out there," said Wyman. "Everybody's really got to work together. We have been really lucky to get a lot of grant money. About half of our $2.3 million is grants, and the other half is private investments. That's just families stepping up in the community and making it a go."
Contractors recently poured cement at the construction site. Though nice weather allowed for an early construction start, Wyman says completion is expected by December, with a spring, 2024 opening.