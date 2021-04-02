(Clarinda) -- Windy conditions didn't deter Clarinda Regional Health Center from launching a major project Friday afternoon.
Groundbreaking ceremonies were held for the Clarinda Regional Rehab Center. Located on the southeast corner of the hospital's campus, the 12,500 square-foot facility is a major component of CRHC's two-year expansion and renovation initiative. Sam Beckman is principal/architect with ACI Boland, the project's architectural firm. When finished in the spring of 2022, Beckman says the new facility will offer a vast array of physical rehabilitation services.
"The PT building will have hydrotherapy, sports training therapies, as well as full service physical and occupational therapy, and cardiac rehabilitation," said Beckman.
The rehab center is part of the project's first phase, which also includes construction of a surgery center addition and expansion of the hospital's parking lot. CRHC CEO Chuck Nordyke tells KMA News the surgery center is a much needed component.
"We're going to be expanding, we're going to be doubling the size of the current surgery area," said Nordyke. "So, that means we can do more procedures. We can have two cases going simultaneously, if need be. If you're in a case now, and there's an emergency, then we have to transport those patients. Now, we won't have to do that. Those types of things are going to help us in the long run, help us grow, help us better serve the community."
Phase two includes relocating the physical therapy, occupational training, speech therapy and cardiopulmonary department out of the existing space in the hospital, and into the new building. Nordyke says it will also clear the way for converting the current therapy area into the new specialty clinic, and the project's third phase, the new oncology center.
"That's going to add about a half bigger," he said, "which will allow us to position the providers a little better, make it more streamlined for seeing in the rooms. But then also, the specialty clinic will be all new, better serving the specialists that come to us. It will help us attract new specialists.
"Then, the thing that's near and dear to me the most is the new oncology center. So, we'll have a place for patients who are immunocompromised to come in, be away from everyone else, be seen by a physician and a PA all the time, and have an infusion. They sit there sometimes for six hours. They can see outside, rather than being in dark, cramped corners," Nordyke added.
Phase three also includes relocating and renovating the gift shop. Nordyke says roughly two-and-a-half years of planning went into the expansion project.