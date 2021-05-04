(Hamburg) -- Hamburg takes another important step in the continuing recovery from the 2019 Missouri River flooding.
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the rehabilitation of Hamburg's Ditch 6 levee take place Wednesday morning at 11 on the levee's east side on Highway 333 or North Street. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials and the city signed a project agreement in February to allow raising the levee eight feet, significantly increasing the flood risk management benefits the levee provides to the city. Officials made the agreement possible by implementing the Section 1176 Authority from the 2016 Water Resources Development Act. The Ditch 6 expansion is the first project across the nation to utilize the authority to raise the height of a federal levee system.
Floodwaters overtopped and severely damaged the levee two years ago, leading to significant flooding within the city of Hamburg. City officials were forced to remove dirt reinforcement from the structure following the 2011 flooding. In a recent interview with KMA News. Hamburg Mayor Cathy Crain says the reinforced levee will help the community in three ways.
"The first is building that three-mile levee, and building it that tall," said Crain, "which means that it's going to be over a hundred feet wide. In addition to that, the DOT is going to be raising the two roads that go through the levee to the very same height as the levee."
In addition, Crain says the Iowa Department of Transportation is building another levee southwest of Interstate 29 to prevent water from swamping the interstate, as it did two years ago. With support from other stakeholders, Hamburg will contribute $7-8 million to raise the Ditch 6 levee to its new elevation and provide additional flood risk management benefits to the city.