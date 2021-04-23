(Shenandoah) -- Things are beginning to return to normal for students and adults involved in the M.A.Y. Mentoring program in Shenandoah.
While mentoring still took place in individual settings, many group mentoring activities had been paused over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Program Coordinator Kim Leininger says they are now able to offer more group-based activities to help grow and foster relationships between mentors and students.
"We're just so happy to be able to offer activities again," said Leininger. "While mentoring can continue between mentors and students as they like, most of the school year we haven't been able to offer those group activities. I'm really happy that we're starting to get to do that."
The group will host a kite flying and picnic supper on May 3rd at 5:30 p.m. on the north side of the K-8 building. Leininger says participants will then spread out to various city parks to place friendship rocks that were painted last year.
"Last spring, we had just got done painting some friendship rocks that we were going to distribute," said Leininger. "They are little rocks that you hide for people to pick up randomly with little inspirational messages on them. We got those painted and then COVID hit, so we didn't get them put anywhere. We're going to spread out and go around town to the city parks and hide some of those rocks that have a good message for people to pick up and find."
Leininger says the return of group activities to the mentoring program is critical, especially with the approaching summer break from school.
"In the summer, things are not on the same schedule that they are in the school year," said Leininger. "It can be a little bit tricky in terms of communication and matching up times to meet, get together or schedule things. But, without the structure of school, I think it's even more important for students to have the consistency of a good, strong relationship to be maintained and keep that relationship going. Plus, there's so many outdoor activities that mentors can do for all ages of kids, just being outside together. Especially with COVID, it's maybe a little safer environment, as well."
Leininger says the kite flying and picnic supper event is open to anyone interested in joining the program.
"I always try to invite anybody who is interested in learning more about mentoring to join us in our group activities," said Leininger. "That way, you can see the mentors and students interacting, ask them questions and see what they think of the program. If you're interested, 5:30 on May 3rd north of the K-8 building, come and join us and help us attempt to fly kites. We would love to have anybody join us."
For more information on the M.A.Y. Mentoring program or to RSVP, contact Leininger at (712) 246-2520. Leininger was a recent guest on KMA's AM in the AM Show. You can hear her full interview below.