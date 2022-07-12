(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County officials received results of a survey conducted on how residents feel the county should allocate COVID-19 relief dollars.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors heard the presentation from Doug Irwin with the group "Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County," who worked in conjunction with United Today, Stronger Tomorrow -- a coalition working with communities across the country to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Irwin presented the results of an in-depth survey of over 400 residents -- roughly one-third rural and two-thirds urban -- that included over 40 questions related to nine different topics ranging from K-12 education to housing and where they felt the county should spend American Rescue Plan Act funds. Pottawattamie County has received nearly $18 million in ARPA spending. Irwin says multiple areas garnered significant interest from surveyed residents.
"It was housing issues like affordable inventory and rental mortgage concerns, K-12 education -- educator salaries and improved student/teacher ratios," said Irwin. "Infrastructure -- roads, -- and for childcare, cost and availability."
Irwin says they also gathered input at a trio of town halls in the spring. Additionally, items garnering some need included family support, healthcare, agriculture, and food, while jobs and higher education garnered little response.
After crossing the survey results with the several possible categories of ARPA spending in line with the U.S. Department of Treasury guidance, Irwin says residents' needs, for the most part, were eligible for the relief dollars.
"We found 415 relationships between resident needs and ARPA funding solutions, so we're tying those things together," said Irwin. "Then we rank those relationships as a strong, medium, or low to the ARPA bucket."
Irwin says the ARPA "bucket" that saw the most connections was broadband infrastructure which he says would get the "most bang for the county's buck."
"You can see the potential of what we can do, not only for working, but maybe a child or kid wants to learn something that's not offered in his or her school," said Irwin. "There might be some courses out there or some options. So, this is really, really critical and I'm glad it rose to the top."
Other top priorities after identifying connections included affordable housing support, support for community health workers, small business support, and significant assistance to public health.
Additionally, Irwin provided multiple steps forward, including identifying possible partners and programs throughout the county, setting reasonable goals, and re-surveying the county twice a year. County officials say they have also partnered with other groups within the county, including Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development, to help identify residents' needs, identifying similar needs such housing and infrastructure.