(Page County) -- Growing Strong Families for Iowa State Extension and Outreach in Page County is offering virtual visits during the pandemic.
Growing Strong Families usually does monthly in-home visits with your family. However, during COVID-19 they are doing virtual visits monthly or more if requested with activity packets going out monthly too. During a visit the organization will have an age appropriate lesson on child development, nutrition, money management, resources in the community and health and safety targeted for families.
“Our motto is that you are your child's first and most important teacher. Our parent education program helps you make the most of your child's first years,” Parent Educator for Growing Strong Families Mary Auten said.
Some of the topics discussed in these “visits” would include car safety, breastfeeding and prenatal information for parents. For the children it would be topics such as crawling, walking, reading, talking, singing or emotional aspects such as anger or sadness. Auten also discussed school readiness help.
“Working toward that readiness would be identifying colors, being able to identify their name, counting, writing, and cutting which all of that is important when going to school,” Auten said.
Auten also spoke on what a typical visit will look like.
“During a visit I would bring age appropriate activities that will assist you and the child with increasing knowledge. Those activities may include activities that assist with learning colors, sorting and counting objects. We may do an art activity that will encourage using fine motor skills, creativity, cutting, gluing and following directions skills. And we always end our visit with reading a story,” Auten said.
To hear the full story with Mary Auten click below.