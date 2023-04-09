(KMAland) -- The first quarter of 2023 has been a mixed bag for the U.S. poultry industry.
Christine McCracken, senior animal protein analyst with RaboResearch, says many producers are coming off a tough year in 2022. Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza had had a much wider impact than what might be considered typical.
“High path avian influenza was the issue all year. Typically, it is primarily an issue that hits early in the year and then kind of dies out over the summer in the hotter temps. We didn't get that last year. It was an issue all year, and we lost about 53 million birds. Now that was concentrated in a few areas. Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of South Dakota were hit hard, but it did primarily hit the egg-laying industry and, to a lesser degree, turkey. But the broiler industry was largely unaffected as a whole. There were some spot issues with some farms, but a fairly muted impact there on broilers.”
She says there are still some cases of HPAI on farms in rural America.
“I think most people expect it to continue through the year because it did carry through the summer and fall last year. But the number of cases this year has been fairly muted, and it's not had the dramatic impact, at least thus far, knock on wood, that maybe some had been worried about. When we think about the migration season, it's still pretty early. We've got April and May here, where it's still a big risk. That is typically when we see the largest number of birds coming across, and you can watch that every day online. And that concerns a lot of our growers and processors as we think through the impacts for the year.”
Looking ahead to the rest of 2023, prices at the grocery store should begin to fall.
“We continue to get these outbreaks, but it's not to the same degree that we saw last year. So, I think we learned a lot in 2022 about how to manage and keep it out of our barns. I think that that's one highlight from the past year, and maybe we can be more successful in limiting its impact in the coming year. That would leave us with a lot more eggs and a lot more turkey as we head into the back half of this year, and you'd expect to see some lower prices on the shelf. There's not quite as much turkey in inventory, so possibly the prices won't come down quite so fast there, but you would expect to see egg prices kind of moderate.”
There is some room for guarded optimism in poultry during 2023.
“It depends on your perspective. I think the egg producers and the turkey producers that had animals had a really good year last year. Boy those are some sleepless nights, and I think no one wants to wake up every day worried about getting high-path avian influenza. So, from a stability standpoint and a predictability standpoint, for sure, a better year in 2023. I think when we think through the broiler industry, the worst is behind us. We set the lows and we should be moving higher from here.”
Christine McCracken of RaboResearch.