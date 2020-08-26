(KMAland) -- Don't expect a growing hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico to provide any rain for KMAland.
Laura reached major hurricane status Wednesday morning, as it was escalated to a category 3 storm and was rapidly intensifying. Forecasters predict it will be a category 4 storm by the time it makes landfall Wednesday night in Texas and Louisiana. Weatherology Meteorologist Megan Mulford says she doesn't anticipate the storm to make its way as far north as KMAland.
"It's still expected to hit Texas and Louisiana," said Mulford. "It's very powerful. It will continue to push up north into our Arkansas and parts of southern Missouri will see a depression. Then it will continue to move into the Atlantic coast and is forecast to go back out to sea. It's quite a system. We are probably well to the north of that, so really not a whole lot of precipitation from that. Maybe a little bit of some clouds."
Parts of KMAland remain under extreme drought conditions, with Cass, Audubon and Shelby counties, while other parts of northern KMAland are under severe drought. While most of Page County is not under drought conditions, the KMA Studios have only totaled 0.29 inches of rain in the month of August. There could be some relief for farmers looking for rain, as the current forecast shows isolated showers possible Friday and then chances for rain Sunday night through the early part of next week.