(KMAland) -- KMAland is gearing up for another blast of winter weather late this week.
The National Weather Service has posted blizzard warnings for the western one-third of Iowa and parts of northwest Missouri starting Thursday night through Friday at 6. Forecasts are calling for two-to-four inches of snow in most parts of KMAland with totals up to 11 inches possible in north-central Iowa. The snow is coupled with predictions of intense wind, including gusts up to 65 miles per hour. Weatherology Meteorologist Megan Mulford says a combination of factors are causing the winds to get turned up.
"We have this low pressure system across the upper parts of the Midwest that will continue to push off towards the east-southeast," said Mulford. "And then we have an upper level low that's going to form. That's going to work together to bring us some very gusty winds out there."
Mulford says the high winds can cause problems on the roadway, even with a small amount of snow.
"When you get wind this high, even just a little bit of snow that is on the ground or falling will become whiteout conditions," said Mulford. "If you do have to get out and about, just take it very slow out there and allow yourself plenty of time to get to your destination."
Wind advisories are posted for all of KMAland through the day Thursday with high wind warnings in southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri Friday. Eastern Nebraska remains in a winter storm watch through Friday afternoon, as well.