(Tabor-Stanton) -- Questions abound for KMAland school districts preparing for an unusual start to the new school year.
Like other districts, officials in the Fremont-Mills and Stanton School Districts are working feverishly to develop Return to Learn plans. The Iowa Department of Education requires each district to submit plans before July 1st detailing how schools will cope with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at the start of the 2020-21 academic year. David Gute is the superintendent in both districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Gute says Return to Learn plans must include specifics on three options.
"The first one is required learning," said Gute. "So, even if kids aren't back at school, we will be requiring kids to learn through ZOOM, or things of that nature, from the on-line platforms. With the AEA trying to help us try to look at, or push us through kind of a hybrid model, where some students are at school, and some students are at home. And, actually, if some students are back in session, what does that look like from health and safety-wise--making sure we can keep kids safe, and things along that line?"
Gute says committees in both districts are exploring various issues attached to the school year's start. Transportation issues are but one factor to be considered. He says one of the questions is whether restrictions in place for transporting baseball and softball players to road games will remain in the fall.
"With our health and safety guidelines, 13 kids on a bus that has a 77-passenger rating," he said. "If those guidelines are true when we start the fall, that poses a very unique challenge for us, just in that aspect."
Then, there are health and safety issues to consider.
"Do we have hand sanitizers in every room, or when you enter a building?" Gute asked. "When you use the restrooms, do we need more custodial staff to wipe the restrooms down? And lunch--if we still have our six-foot social distancing, are we eating lunch at 9 o'clock in the morning, or are we taking lunch to the classrooms?"
Fortunately, Gute says area school districts are administrators are working together to address the issues.
"That's the great part about being in southwest Iowa, and working with all the other school superintendents and principals in the area," he said. "You know, we compete on Friday night, but we're pretty good friends on Monday morning. We are our ideas, and if something isn't working, we can call our neighbors, and see how they're doing stuff, and see if we can't make it better for ourselves."
You can hear the full interview with David Gute on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.