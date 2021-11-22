(Tabor-Stanton) -- Increased state funding once again tops the wish list of Iowa educators and advocates attending a recent convention.
School Board members and administration from around the state attended the Iowa Association of School Board's annual convention in Des Moines late last week. David Gute is superintendent of the Fremont-Mills and Stanton school districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Gute says convention delegates stressed the need for an increase in supplemental state aid--money for teachers' salaries and other materials provided for through districts' general funds.
"They do a delegate assembly on Wednesday morning," said Gute, "which a school board member from each district sat in on. They vote on different priorities, and different things for their lobbyists to talk to legislators about. Supplemental state aid is always at the top of the list. That helps drive our budgets, and helps give our teachers raises, and pays for raising gas prices and things of that nature."
Legislators approved a 2.4% increase in SSA funding in the 2021 General Assembly, which amounts to an additional $7,227 per pupil for most Iowa school districts. Gute says that money is separate from COVID relief dollars school districts have received in recent months. Gute says both his districts put ESSER II and III funding to good use. For example, ESSER dollars were used at Stanton for heating and air conditioning repairs at the K-12 complex.
"One of the parts of the ESSER funding is, if you do HVAC air, it has to has a fresh air return on it," he said. "At Stanton, we did do a project over the project doing an HVAC repair on our system."
Fremont-Mills, meanwhile, used ESSER funding for remote learning capabilities, allow students quarantined due to COVID to participate in classroom activities. However, Gute says remote learning is something he hopes neither district will have to use again.
You can hear the entire interview with David Gute here: