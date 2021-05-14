(Undated) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Guthrie County late Thursday evening.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on Justice Road north of 140th Street. Authorities say a 2009 Chevy Silverado driven by 23-year-old Kaleb Borders of Copperas Cove, Texas was northbound on Justice Road when it rear-ended a northbound 1970 International tractor driven by 60-year-old Steven Derry of Audubon. Borders was taken via Mercy One Helicopter to Des Moines Mercy Hospital, while Derry was transported by Bayard Fire and Rescue to Audubon County Memorial Hospital.
The accident is still under investigation. The Guthrie County and Green County Sheriff's Offices, the Adair Fire Department and Mercy One Helicopter assisted the patrol at the scene.