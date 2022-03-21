Hamburg) -- Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Fremont County early Sunday evening.
Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says deputies were called to the 1900 block of Park Street in Hamburg at around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a possibly intoxicated female driving recklessly in a church yard. Aistrope says the vehicle, a 1998 Dodge Dakota driven by 32-year-old Ashley Frost of Hamburg, fled the scene prior to deputies' arrival. Witnesses advised the vehicle was traveling at an extreme high rate of speed southbound on Washington Street to E Street, where it collided with a southbound 2021 Dodge Ram driven by Charles Mincer of Toxaway, North Carolina. Frost's vehicle then exited the roadway, and entered a culvert at the intersection of Washington and D Streets.
Mincer and a passenger were treated and released at the scene. Frost was taken to Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg with serious injuries. Authorities say alcohol and speed were factors in the accident. Hamburg Fire and Rescue, Riverton Fire and Rescue and Lifenet Helicopter assissted the sheriff's office at the scene. Multiple charges are pending.