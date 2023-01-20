(Hamburg) -- Less than a year into its inaugural run, Hamburg's Charter High School is adding new programs.
Recently, the Hamburg School Board approved an expansion of the fledgling career academy to include instruction in automotive services, technology and cosmetology in the 2023-24 school year. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the new programs are designed to lure even more students to the school.
"We will be sending flyers out across southwest Iowa," said Wells, "inviting people to apply to be students at our charter high school, and we're hoping we can gather some more kids. We're at 38 right now. We're anticipating just with our kids, we'll be well over 50 next year. Then, with open enrollments in, we're anticipating 75 students--which would be a great number."
Wells says the new programs were added in order to meet the needs of students.
"We surveyed out kids," he said. "There's a lot of interest in technology, there's a lot of interest in automotive. And, also some of the kids who are in the welding and carpentry programs are finding out that they are not laborers, and they might want a job in technology in which they work inside. As we learn what kids need, we keep adding programs."
The superintendent says there's a great demand for automotive workers in the area.
"You go to get your car worked on today," said Wells, "it's almost impossible to get your car in right away. We'll operate a little business, and do automotive work--all kinds of automotive work--from rebuilding engines, brakes, oil--just your normal services."
Wells says the school will work with a St. Joseph-area business to provide cosmetology instruction next school year.
"This year, we tried to get the cosmetology to work out," he said. "We had a couple students interested in that. We were disappointed we were not able to do that. We know we have four-to-six kids right now that would come to our school if we had that program. We are trying to reach out and meet those needs. So, we're trying to get all that in place before the start of the school year."
The new programs are in addition to the charter school's original programs, including building trades, welding, culinary arts and medical services.