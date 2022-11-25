(Hamburg) -- Hamburg's school superintendent is taking responsibility for failing to file an important financial report with state officials in a timely manner.
Earlier this week, the Hamburg School Board approved an improvement plan required by the School Budget Review Committee. Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the plan was necessary after the district failed to file its certified annual report to the Iowa Department of Education before the September 15th deadline. Saying it's his fault, Wells calls the delay "unacceptable."
"We have a new SBO (school business official)," said Wells. "We had a person hired to help us with the process. That person got sick. Just some odd things happened that caused us to be late. Still, it's unacceptable. We will beg for forgiveness, and it will probably not happen again."
Wells says the plan specifies more oversight on his part in filing reports.
"Of course, you don't want it to happen each year," he said. "Reports are due on certain days. We need to make sure our reports are in. You don't make any excuses. I accept responsibility, and we'll do better."
Wells is also superintendent in the Essex School District. While saying serving as superintendent for two school districts plus Hamburg's new charter high school is a challenge, the superintendent says that's no excuse.
"The reality for small schools is that superintendents are shared," said Wells. "Tim Hood shares three districts, I share two districts. In order for the little districts to make it, that's what they have to do. You don't want too much money going to administration, and taking away from kids' programs and teacher pay. Yeah, it's more difficult when you have more jobs to do. Bottom line is, you need to work harder, and you need to put in longer hours to get it done."
Wells says the Essex certified report was filed on time.