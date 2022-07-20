(Hamburg) -- Hamburg's School District is securing additional properties for its fledgling charter school opening this fall.
Earlier this week, the Hamburg School Board unanimously approved the purchase of a building owned by Keith and Mary Hansen on Washington Street/Highway 275 for $35,000. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News plans call for using the large building as a maintenance shop for equipment, as well as a welding shop for charter school classes.
"One of the things we'll be doing is fabrication in our charter high school welding program," said Wells. "They'll be making tilt bed trailers, they'll be making enclosed trailers. They'll be doing repairs for farmers. And, we wanted to make sure we had a space where we could pull tractors and things in, and get out of the weather in the winter. It also has a very large lot which, as the kids build things, they can put on that lot, and they can sell things from there."
In addition, the board approved the purchase of a vacant lot across from Marnie Simons Elementary School for $5,000 for future housing built by the school's construction trades program.
"Our hope is to building two or three houses--ranch style--for cost," he said. "We have to have a lot to do that. Our housing committee here had some nice lots. We were willing, and we did purchase a lot directly across the street from 310 S Street, which makes it very convenient for the next project."
Wells says an application process is set for residents wishing to purchase the program's houses.
"We have an application up on our school website," said Wells, "and we'll be advertising in the Hamburg Reporter and the Shenandoah paper. Any patron in our community that would like a house built at cost, they can apply for that. The board at its August board meeting will select those families for those houses, and we'll begin construction."
Wells says preliminary work on leveling the lot is expected to begin next week.