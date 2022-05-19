(Hamburg) -- Hamburg school officials are floating the idea of a bond issue for three large-scale projects.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Hamburg School Board discussed the possibility of taking a $2.6 million bond issue to voters in September to cover the costs of a new auditorium, fitness center, and new classrooms for the recently state-approved charter high school. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News says the board had initially intended to use the district's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, funds and physical plant and equipment levy for the auditorium and fitness center. However, Wells says a bond issue would have fewer state restrictions.
"The state of Iowa has restrictions for small schools because if you're a small school you can't just spend your tax dollars and your PPEL on construction, you have to have the state approve that," said Wells. "So the board would like to avoid that conversation and just ask the voters to vote for that."
Wells adds the bond issue is estimated to increase the district's tax levy between $0.50 and $1.00 from $11.16 per thousand dollars valuation to just over $12 per thousand.
Currently, Wells says the most significant part of the project involves a new auditorium which, based on projections from six months ago, would be roughly $1.1 million. While the board discussed a gymatorium, a combination of a gym and auditorium, Wells says they ultimately settled on a stand-alone 250-seat auditorium.
"Our board is very set on having a very nice auditorium for music, and for theatre, and for our community that would attract possible performers to our community," said Wells. "So, that's the most expensive piece of the puzzle."
Additionally, Wells says the addition of a fitness center and two new large classrooms come in around $300-400,000. However, if costs continue to rise, Wells says the bond issue could go up to $3 million.
Wells says the district has been working with Jerry Purdy with Design Alliance on proposals for the project, and they expect the construction could be completed in under two years.
"If the board decides to take it to a vote of the people in September and it passes, we'd go right out into the bidding process," said Wells. "And they you're looking at a year-and-a-half for completion of the projects depending on availability of materials."
Currently, Wells says plans call for the new fitness center to be just to the west and adjacent to Marnie Simons Elementary School, while the new classrooms would be constructed to the east.