(Hamburg) -- With high school students returning to the Hamburg School District this fall, school officials say changes to the district's discipline procedures are necessary.
Preliminary discussion on adjustments to middle school disciplinary policies took place at this week's Hamburg School Board meeting. Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the State Education Board's recent approval of a charter high school with career academy curricula prompted a review of the district's current regulations.
"The charter school--kids from all over the area can come to that," said Wells. "Some of these students are dropout students. Discipline and making sure the expectations are known to all the kids is going to be really important if we're going to be really successful."
Wells, however, says the district questions the effectiveness of out-of-school or after school suspensions....
"We're not a big fan of out-of-school suspension," says Wells. "We've never used out-of-school suspension. We try to keep kids in school as much as we can. We're also looking at whether after school suspensions are really effective, when a student messes around during the day, and gets a 30-minute after school detention. We're exploring just doing Saturday detentions, so when a kid does mess up, they have to give up some of their time that's maybe more valuable to them."
Wells expects action on an updated plan at either the May or June board meetings.