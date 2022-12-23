(Hamburg) -- Hamburg school officials are still targeting a spring start to the district's expansion and renovation project.
Hamburg's School Board heard an update on the project's planning at its regular meeting earlier this week. Voters passed a $3.1 million bond issue to cover renovations to Marnie Simons Elementary School, including a new community fitness center addition, a 250-seat auditorium and two additional classrooms to accommodate the district's maker space classes. While saying planning is slightly behind schedule, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News groundbreaking is still expected in March.
"We are anticipating all of the drawings to be done by January 26th," said Wells, "and bids to go out within two weeks after that. We hope to accept a bid in late February, early March, with building starting right after that."
Wells says the project is also expected to exceed the bond issue amount. However, the superintendent says the district's Physical Plant and Equipment Levy and Secured an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE funding will cover any cost overruns.
"We do know the costs," he said. "Everything's coming in much higher in all projects. But, we don't want to water this down. We don't want to cut the things we think are important to this project. We took to the voters the projects we needed--the auditorium, the fitness center and the classrooms--and we intend on completing those."
The board retained Ahlers and Cooney as the project's legal counsel, and Piper Jaffrey to handle bond sales. Wells made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning. You can hear the full interview here: