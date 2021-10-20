(Hamburg) -- Hamburg school officials continue to explore a proposed charter school in the community.
Discussion regarding the application process for the school took place at Tuesday night's Hamburg School Board meeting. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the charter school would provide students with CTE certification in a number of trades.
"Every student that comes into a charter school at Hamburg, if it's approved, would pick a trade to get a diploma or certification in while they're a high school student, or an AA degree," said Wells. "So, those would be the tracks that they would take."
Iowa Department of Education officials require school districts to meet a number of criteria before charter schools are approved. Hamburg met the first criteria earlier this month with a public meeting. Wells says the application must also meet seven goals of measuring student performance.
"One thing that would be different about the charter school than public schools is that kids would be measured through a portfolio system," he said. "Even though the Iowa Assessment would be one piece of that evaluation or measurement, it would be a small piece. We think the Iowa Assessment is simple a one-time snapshot."
Wells says another goal depends on employer feedback, based on student performance in apprenticeship programs.
"A freshman would spend two hours a day in an apprenticeship program in the summer," said Wells. "Sophomores would be in half-day programs, and juniors and seniors would be fully-employed in an apprenticeship program in the track they're in. So, a big piece of this puzzle is the employers of those kids in the apprenticeship programs providing feedback about the students' growth, and how the students meant their goals or didn't meet their goals. And, that's a big piece of our measuring and assessing of our students, so we had three or four goals based on that."
Wells says a survey of residents attending the recent public meeting indicated 98% supported the establishment of a charter school, as well as an addition to Marnie Simons Elementary School to carry out the programming. Wells believes Hamburg is big enough to support a charter operation.
"We're up 31 students in Hamburg," he said. "Our finances are in very good shape. Six, seven years ago, we were negative. Today, we have $1.5 million in the bank, with authority behind it. We're in a very good position to add a high school back to Hamburg. And, our community is large enough to sustain one."
The final piece of the application involves identifying partnerships. School officials plan to meet with Iowa Western Community College President Dr. Daniel Kinney next week before taking final action on an application to the DOE at a special board meeting.