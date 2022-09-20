(Hamburg) -- One vote--that's the margin of victory for the Hamburg School District's bond issue referendum in last week's special election.
Hamburg's School Board reviewed the unofficial results at its regular meeting Monday evening. Barring a change in the results following Wednesday's canvas by the Fremont County Board of Supervisors, the $3.1 million bond issue passed with 60.34% of the vote--thus clearing the 60% threshold by one vote. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells saluted residents who cast ballots in the election--either in favor or against the bond issue--in an interview with KMA News.
"We appreciate everyone who went out and voted," said Wells, "and exercised certainly one of our greatest rights--the right to vote. Even those that were opposed, we applaud them for getting out and voting. Out of 1,200 registered voters, having around 200 vote seems pretty low on such an important issue. But, we were excited, and hopefully, we'll get the project rolling right away."
Traditionally, bond issue votes have not faired well in Hamburg. Wells believes the fitness center component helped push the referendum over the goal line.
"The fitness center piece is really a community fitness center," said Wells. "And, it's needed in our community, and I think people recognized that the school is trying to meet some of the community needs. We really did have some good support throughout the planning process, and well-attended public meetings.
"Out of the 250 people that voted, most of those people came to meetings. I think it was the portion of the public that didn't come to the meetings, and weren't really informed on how we were going to pay for the bond might have been why it was close as it is. But, it was really a big vote of confidence for the district."
Wells also attributes the victory to the community's continuing recovery from the floods of 2019.
"There's a lot of positive momentum going on in our district, in our community," said Wells. "If you've been down our Main Street, the mayor has worked hard with city council. They have a new hotel going up, a lot of new buildings, new businesses. And, this is just a part of community revitalization after the floods."
Bond issue proceeds will also fund construction of a 250-seat auditorium and additional classrooms for the district's maker space programming. Plans call for using the district's Secured an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE revenues, and the physical plant and equipment levy to cover the bond issue costs. Since planning took place prior to the special election, Wells hopes a bidletting on the projects takes place this fall, with groundbreaking targeted for next spring.