(Hamburg) -- Expansion and renovation plans for the Hamburg School District's facilities are on hold following an unsuccessful bidletting.
Earlier this week, the Hamburg School Board rejected all three bids for the comprehensive upgrades at Marnie Simons Elementary School. Voters in February approved a $3.1 million bond issue for construction of an 8,000 square foot fitness center serving both students and local residents, a 250-seat auditorium for both student and community performances, and construction of two additional classrooms to meet the demands for the district's maker space programming for K-8 students. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the bids exceeded the project's estimated cost.
"So, we passed a bond issue for $3.1 million," said Wells. "The architects were anticipating $4.6 million--somewhere in that area. The lowest bid was $7.6 million, the highest was $9.4 million."
Wells attributes the bidletting's failure to increased materials costs, as well as the contractors, themselves.
"These contractors, they have you in a bad place," said Wells. "They don't need the work, they're all busy. So, they throw absolutely ridiculous bids at you. But, we're not going to waste taxpayers' money. We'll figure out a way to do it, but within our budget."
Wells says the board's next option is separating the projects for individual consideration.
"We're going to have to meet with legal counsel and with the architects to see if we can break those projects out, and do them individually," he said. "That would allow our local bidders, our local contractors to bid them. Yeah, it's very disappointing, but we'll just go back to the table, and see what we can do with 'em."
School officials planned to use Physical Plant and Equipment Levy or Secure an Advanced Vision for Education or SAVE funds to cover any additional project costs. In other business, the board approved certified and classified contracts for the 2023-24 school year. Under the agreements, the district's instructors receive a 7.93% total package increase, with a $1,500 increase in base salary to $38,380. Classified staff receive a $1 hourly increase, moving their pay to $16 an hour. And, the board approved Athletic Director Alec Hendrickson's appointment as Hamburg Charter High School principal, with a $20,000 stipend.