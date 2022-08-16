(Hamburg) -- With less than a month to go before a special referendum, Hamburg school officials note some changes in the district's proposed expansion and renovation project to Marne Simons Elementary School.
Architect Jerry Purdy reviewed those changes at Monday night's Hamburg School Board meeting. Hamburg Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the changes would allow the projects to fall within the $3.1 million bond issue up for a vote in the September 13 special election. In addition to the 250-seat auditorium, bond issue proceeds would also cover a community fitness center addition and two new classrooms. In a recent interview with KMA News, Wells says school officials plan to outline the referendum in a series of public meetings--the first of which takes place August 30 at 6 p.m. at the school gym.
"We will have some public meetings," he said. "We've been talking about the project for over a year now. We have great support in our community, and we're confident that the community will vote for it, because it's not a tax increase. We'll just reallocate those funds, and use them to pay for the bond issue."
Plans call for using sales tax dollars and physical plant and equipment levy funds to cover the general obligation bonds--thus avoiding the need for a tax increase. As with other bond issue votes, a 60% supermajority is necessary in order for the referendum to pass. Wells says the support for the expansion is there amongst the district's patrons.
"We're trying to rebuild a community after a flood," said Wells. "If you look at our community, and you see what's happened with buildings and new hotel, our community is very serious about making a comeback, making the community better--and this is just one more piece of the puzzle."
In other business Monday night, the board approved a two-year tuition agreement with the Sidney School District. Under the agreement, Hamburg's high schools may attend classes in Sidney, with Hamburg covering all transportation costs.