(Hamburg) -- Hamburg school officials are hoping for better results on another bidletting for its pending construction project.
Hamburg's School Board earlier this week reviewed a new timeline for construction of an 8,000 square foot fitness center serving both students and local residents, a 250-seat auditorium for both student and community performances, and two additional classrooms to meet the demands for the district's maker space programming for K-8 students. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says the board hopes for better results from the second bidletting next month.
"At the end of August, we'll have all our bids in," said Wells. "We'll review them. If they fall within parameters, we'll accept the bid, and hopefully we can start breaking ground later this fall. Worse case scenario would be the start of spring, and the project would take slightly over a year."
Board members rejected the first bids for the $3.4 million project, which Wells called "outrageous."
"The supply chains are part of the reason," he said. "I think contractors having to come here because of location adds expense, and the fact that a lot of our local contractors are too small to bid a large project. Bonding requirements can be difficult for the little guy. So, breaking it down this way, we think we're definitely going to get more bids, more local bids, and we think we're going to get the project done."
Wells says construction work will cause some inconveniences for both students and staff.
"If it starts this fall, late this fall, one of the problems we'll have is with parking," said Wells. "We'll have to close part of our parking lot for construction and staging. We are going to pour and develop a small parking across the street from the school, next to the house the kids built. So, we'll get that done before the project starts to help with that issue."
Funding for the project includes the $3.1 million bond issue approved by voters in September of last year. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells here: