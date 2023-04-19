(Hamburg) -- Another KMAland school district crosses the finish line on budget preparations.
At a special meeting Tuesday evening, the Hamburg School Board approved the district's fiscal 2024 budget. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the fiscal '24 budget levy is set at $12.32 per thousand dollars valuation--an increase from this year's levy of $11.16 per thousand. Wells attributed several factors to the increase--including the $3.1 million bond issue approved by voters in February for the Marnie Simons Elementary School's expansion and renovation project.
"We levied on debt service for the bond issue," said Wells. "That was basically the difference. Also, we have a budget guarantee, so that impacted a little bit. But, it's well within the range. We definitely want to stay under $13 per thousand (dollars valuation). That seems to be the trigger point for our district. We definitely want to be below that."
Wells also cites the property tax rollback reconfiguration approved by the Iowa Legislature this session following an error committed in the 2021 fiscal year.
"It always sounds good when the state is talking about rolling back property tax," he said. "But, the bottom line for our state and local governments--and especially schools--we still have to have the same amount of money. So, when they roll back property taxes, we have to ask for more to meet our needs. So, it's kind of a funny game that's played, I think. It did increase because the property taxes--especially in Hamburg--the valuations went up so much on our local people, so we had to ask for more money. That's the way it goes, I guess."
However, Wells says the district is still able to maintain low tax rates for the district's patrons.
"Our public's been pretty pleased with the board's efforts in keeping our taxes low," said Wells. "You compare us with other districts in the state, we are among the lowest."
State officials extended the deadline for local city and county governments and school boards to April 30th to certify their fiscal '24 budgets.