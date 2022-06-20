(Hamburg) -- It'll be next month before Hamburg school officials decide whether to put a major bond issue referendum before the voters this fall.
Recently, the Hamburg School Board reviewed the process for a $3.1 million bond issue for an expansion/renovation of Marne Simons Elementary School. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News officials with the Ahlers and Cooney law firm and Piper Jaffrey are involved in the planning. Now, a petition drive is underway for a special election in September.
"The next step is, a community group is getting signatures in support of a $3.1 million bond issue," said Wells. "Once those signatures are received at the July 18 board meeting, the board will accept those signatures, and then make a decision about whether they want to call for a special election on July 18--which we assume the board will do."
School officials propose construction of two new classrooms, a 24-hour fitness center and a 250-seat auditorium.
"The board has been working on this project for well over a year," he said. "We want to take it to a vote, and see if people will support that."
In a recent interview, Wells says the board selected the auditorium option, rather than a gymatorium option.
"Our board is very set on having a very nice auditorium for music, and for theatre, and for our community that would attract possible performers to our community," said Wells. "So, that's the most expensive piece of the puzzle."
As with other referendums, the bond issue needs a 60% supermajority in order to pass. Wells made his comments in a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.