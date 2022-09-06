(Hamburg) -- Hamburg school officials say passage of a major bond issue referendum next week would benefit not only students but the entire community.
Voters in the Hamburg School District go to the polls next Tuesday on a $3.1 million bond issue to meet three major facilities needs at Marnie Simons Elementary School. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says the first is construction of an 8,000 square foot fitness center that would serve both students and local residents.
"One of the problems we have right now is our weight room is very small," said Wells. "It's really unsafe when we have 10-15 kids in there lifting, so we have to kind of go in shifts when we lift. So, to provide a safer weightlifting program, and to bring high school students back into our facility, we need a better weight system. So, we need a better weight system. And then, the board, through the surveys, determined that the community needed a fitness center, as well. So, we partnered with the city on that."
Wells says the bond issue's second objection is building a 250-seat auditorium for both student and community performances.
"Currently, we don't have a place for both assemblies and performances," he said. "And, we've been doing it in the gym. The gym is an okay spot, I guess, to do it. But, if we're going to take fine arts seriously, we need a first-class facility for those kids to perform, and also for the community."
In addition, Wells says the referendum would provide for construction of two additional classrooms to meet the demands for the district's maker space programming for K-8 students.
"We have a robust maker space program on Fridays," said Wells. "We have such an issue with storage, and where do kids put projects they're working on? Where do we divide into smaller groups and go work on things. So, those two classrooms were actually developed as part of our maker space program."
The superintendent says the additional classrooms were proposed before the State Education Board approved the district's charter school application. Wells says the bond issue's approval would mean no tax increase. Revenues from the district's physical plant and equipment levy funds, plus its share of the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE revenues would cover the bond issue.
Polls are open next Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Hamburg Scout Hall. Residents may also vote absentee at the Fremont County Auditor's Office up until the day before the election. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells here: